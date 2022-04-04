—

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, a Republican representing Colorado, has come out in favour of a government-mandated age requirement in order to make decisions about one’s own gender and sexuality.

We require people to be 21 to purchase alcohol beverages, and 21 to purchase tobacco products. Why is it so unreasonable to require people to reach a certain level of maturity before making life-altering decisions about their sexuality and identity? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 1, 2022

Twitter users responded in the only way you can to a statement like this.

Columnist Michael J. Stern tweeted, “Not everyone makes the bad choices you do.”

Not everyone makes the bad choices you do:https://t.co/oRrTOTFLFf — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) April 3, 2022

Another tweeted, “So, no one can be straight until they’re 21?”

So, no one can be straight until they’re 21? You are an idiot. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 1, 2022

So…guns too then, right? They have to be 21 to buy a gun everybody! — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) April 1, 2022

Another went after her hypocrisy on the age required to carry a rifle.

“Doesn’t seem like age is a concern here.”

Doesn't seem like age is a concern here. pic.twitter.com/mqtUbmf4PA — BBT 🌐 (@CGovid) April 1, 2022

Boebert, who was first elected in 2020, made news in March when she shouted at President Joe Biden during the State of the Union.