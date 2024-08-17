Victorian Government Opens Pride Events and Festivals Fund 2024

The Victorian Government, has launched the Pride Events and Festivals Fund for 2024-2025.

Announced by Minister for Equality Harriet Shing, this fund offers $400,000 in grants to support a diverse range of pride events that honour the identity, history, and achievements of LGBTIQA+ people throughout Victoria.

Applications are now open for the next round of grants.

Pride Events and Festivals Fund 2024

In a time when celebration and solidarity has never been more important the Pride Events and Festivals Fund represents more than just financial support; it symbolises recognition, empowerment, and supporting community.

The Pride Events and Festivals Fund is split into two streams, offering up to $10,000 for small events and between $10,001 and $25,000 for larger festivals.

This structure ensures that both grassroots initiatives and major celebrations have the opportunity to thrive, fostering pride and connection within the Victorian community.

Minister Shing emphasised the significance of these gatherings, stating, “Events that celebrate and recognise LGBTIQA+ people, their families, and allies send a powerful message – by creating these opportunities for people to connect, we are making it clear that everyone has the right to live equally, and with dignity and safety.”

“We are determined to support LGBTIQA+ communities and to combat the stigma, exclusion, and discrimination that all too often lead to life-long trauma and disadvantage, because in Victoria, equality is not negotiable.”

The fund, which has been active since 2018, has already supported over 200 events across Victoria, reaching communities across the state to provide access and visibility to community where it is needed most.

Last year alone saw a wide variety of events supported, each playing a vital role in bringing together LGBTIQA+ individuals from all walks of life.

Previous recipients of the Pride Events and Festivals Fund

In 2023 the Geelong Pride Film Festival, a volunteer-run initiative, received more than $9,000 to continue its tradition of screening LGBTIQA+ themed films. This festival is not just about showcasing stories; it’s about creating a space where queer narratives are celebrated and shared, building a sense of belonging and visibility for the community in Geelong.

Similarly, LINE Wangaratta received $25,000 to expand its Pride Fair Day, providing an essential opportunity for regional LGBTIQA+ people to gather, celebrate, and connect. Events like these are crucial for fostering a sense of community, particularly in areas where LGBTIQA+ individuals may have feel less connected to central queer community events.

Other notable recipients from the previous year include 3CR Community Radio, which partnered with Trans Sisters United to deliver a powerful four-hour live broadcast on Transgender Day of Visibility, and Gippsland Lakes Community Health, which hosted a Rainbow Ball specifically for young LGBTIQA+ people in the region, offering a safe and celebratory space for connection and pride.

The fund also supported a wide range of unique events such as The Ballarat Frolic Festival, which included Rainbow Storytime, a neurodiverse-friendly games event, and an art show, and Guide Dogs Victoria, which participated in the Midsumma Pride March, ensuring accessibility for all through the provision of resources for people with low vision or blindness.

The Pride Events and Festivals Fund is not just about supporting events; it’s about empowering LGBTIQA+ communities across Victoria to take pride in who they are, to celebrate their identities, and to build stronger, more connected communities.

By supporting a wide range of events the fund ensures that LGBTIQA+ people across Victoria have the opportunity to come together in celebration, no matter where they live.

Applications for the 2024-2025 fund are open until 11 September 2024.

For those interested in applying, more information and eligibility criteria can be found on the Victorian Government website.