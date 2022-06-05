—

Vivid Sydney is back after a two-year pandemic induced coma, and it is making up for lost time with its dazzling return! The Queer focus has expanded at Vivid Sydney in 2022, with the Bearded Tit playing host to a different Queer Icon each week. For the first time, the Vivid Sydney Supper Club will be sure to be the hot ticket of the festival, with the late night cabaret lounge opening every Friday and Saturday night.

Every Wednesday

Every Wednesday during Vivid Sydney, The Bearded Tit and Queerbourhood celebrates Sydney’s legendary queer artists alongside today’s emerging contemporary performers. Shining a light on Sydney’s queer underground history, these events feature three iconic queer performers from Nana Miss Koori and Frumpus to Cindy Pastel.

In the leading up to each evening, catch interviews with the performers and DJs to discover more about each performer’s art, life, and inspirations. For the last six years, Queerbourhood has brought together the queer community and its allies in evenings of music and performance, giving a platform to aspiring new performers and DJs to develop their practice.

All three events are FREE, in keeping with The Bearded Tit’s aim of making queer live performances accessible to all.Presented with support from Vivid Sydney and City of Sydney.

New Tradition: Supper Club

This year also establishes a new tradition in late-night entertainment with the Vivid Sydney Supper Club. The basement bar, Mary’s Underground, becomes an intimate cabaret lounge where loveable uber-diva Trevor Ashley invites the crème-de-la-crème of Sydney’s soirée scene to entertain you.

Make the Vivid Sydney Supper Club your destination after a Light Walk adventure, Vivid Ideas session, or Vivid Music live show. Checkout vividsydney.com for details.