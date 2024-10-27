What Does A Labor Loss Look Like For Queer Queenslanders

This weekend saw Queenslanders head to the polls to decide if Steven Miles and the Labor party would retain government or if the power would shift back to the Liberal National Party.

While early numbers looked hopeful for the Labor party, it soon became clear that David Crisafulli and the LNP would form a majority government.

There were many issues on the campaign trail, but with the LNP set to return to power, what will this mean for queer Queenslanders?

What does a Labor loss look like for the queer community?

It’s been nearly ten years since the LNP held power in Queensland and a lot has changed since then.

Following their massive defeat in 2012 the Labor party was returned to power in 2015 and have since implemented a wide range of policies to support and protect the LGBTQIA+ community in Queensland.

This has included equalising the age of consent laws, expunging historical consensual homosexual sex crimes and passing legislation to allow same sex adoption. They also made changes to allow transgender individuals to change their birth certificates, abolished of the gay panic defence and implemented new assisted reproductive technology laws as well as a range of other reforms.

Whilst these are a range of positive changes for the queer community, many LNP members who have been returned to their positions in the Queensland election over night have actively voted against the afore mentioned legislation changes previously.

Which begs the question, will these laws remain in effect under the new government?

In 2012 when Campbell Newman was elected to power one of his first acts as Premier was to water down the currently exisiting Civil Union legislation for same sex couples in Queensland, instead changing these to registered relationships, something the Labor party over turned.

With many questions put to the opposition during the election, including the hot topic of abortion, it has not yet been addressed if the LNP have any plans to address or change any of these laws.

Earlier this year the LNP came under fire after a leaked email on party letterhead claimed that the state had been“captured by transgender ideology” and called for a ban on puberty blockers for minors. The party repeatedly refused to comment on the email.

In September Steven Miles and the Labor party made promises to Queenslands LGBTQIA+ community, promises that the LNP have yet to commit to matching.

At the recent Brisbane Pride rally then Premier Steven Miles committed to a raft of financial commitments as part of the Pride In Our Communities 2024 – 2032 plan.

This included a total investment of $4.51 million over four years from 2024-25 to 2027-28 including:

$1.2 million over four years in support for regional pride events and festivals across the state and an LGBTQIA+ arts grants program

$720,000 over four years for operational sponsorship funding for Brisbane Pride March and Fair Day

and $2.59 million over four years to fund the LGBTQIA+ Alliance

However there has thus far been no public comment or commitment from the LNP to meet, match or continue any of this funding.

Earlier this week the Star Observer reached out to David Crisafulli and his team seeking clarification on the position of the LNP government to match or continue this funding.

Unfortunately no reply was provided to these questions.

As David Crisafulli and the LNP form government in the coming weeks and months it remains to be seen just what their plan is for the future of queer Queenslanders.