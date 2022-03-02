—

For the last week, Sydney has been hit with what seems like a never-ending deluge of torrential rain, and it isn’t over yet.

With the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade happening this Saturday, many in the community are wondering what this will mean for the festivities and celebrations at the Sydney Cricket Grounds.

Advertisement Bureau of Meteorology, the forecast for Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain, most likely in the afternoon and evening with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Rain or Shine, The Parade Will Go On

Well, rest assured. Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras(SGLMG) have said that the rain will not be an issue.

According to SGLMG, “There have been many times over the last 44 years where it has rained on Parade night and that has never stopped our communities from coming together to celebrate.

“Rain or shine, the Parade will forge ahead.”

Advertisement

Detailed Safety Plans In Place

Mardi Gras has also stated that they have “detailed safety plans that are already in motion to help us adjust to whatever Mother Nature has in store.

“This could be as simple as pausing the Parade train for a time if we are experiencing a heavy downpour.”

However, if the weather does become life-threatening or a safety risk, Mardi Gras said they would have to make a decision.

“If we experience extreme conditions, like thunderstorms, that create a safety risk for our marchers and participants in the Parade and/or spectators we will assess the risk, refer to our safety plans, and take the appropriate action,” they said.

Consisting of over 6,500 marchers in 160 floats, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade starts at 6pm on March 5 at the SCG.

If you are unable to get to the SCG the Parade will be exclusively broadcast on all ABC channels from 6:30pm.