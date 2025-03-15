Your First Look At New Lesbian Dating Show ‘You Hauled’
Get ready, there’s a brand new lesbian dating show ready to drop, now you can get your first look at ‘You Hauled.’
Dubbed the “Ultimate lesbian dating experiment” this new show is a new refreshing addition to queer reality TV.
You Hauled: Love at first sight? Try love at first lease!
You Hauled is out to deliver something new for reality TV fans and more specifically for lesbian viewers.
“Love at first sight? Try love at first lease! You Hauled is a bold and exciting dating experiment show where singles dive headfirst into love—and possibly each other’s homes!”
“From first connections in a luxurious mansion to the ultimate ‘U-Haul’ decision, we test whether these relationships are built to last or if they’ll crash and burn before the moving truck even arrives. Will they move in or move on?”
As the cheeky title implies the show pokes fun at the idea that lesbians move at land speed records when it comes to new relationships, which was something the shows creators wanted to explore.
“A survey by the dating app HER in 2019 found that about 50% of lesbian couples move in together within two months of meeting/ dating” they said.
“What happens when we put this stereotype through an intense, thrilling experiment?”
“Can true love be found, so they can pack their bags onto the moving truck in pursuit of true love? Or, will the singles be better off staying out of the hornet love bomb nest? ”
The show samples from a range of formats from the reality TV genre and sees the cast of queer singles move into a luxurious villa together.
