—

When James Robinson set his St Kevin’s blazer alight at his alma mater last month, I was once again reminded of my own high school years back in the early 2010s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James J. Robinson (@james.pdf)

As far as a gay kid’s experience in an all-boys Catholic school goes, mine probably was not as bad as others. Even though I had to pretend to be someone else and spent most hours hating myself and wishing I could change my sexuality, I had a solid group of friends, got along with most of the teachers, maintained good grades, and was involved in a lot of extracurricular activities, like tennis and debating.

Advertisement

It was not just the insults that made high school difficult; it was also the censorship the school put on LGBTQI people. Never learning about notable queer figures in history class or studying books with queer characters in English class gave the impression that gay people either did not exist or had not achieved anything notable. Not allowing teachers who were gay to talk openly about their lives made students like myself feel like we had no one to talk to about what we were feeling. Instead, I had to wait six years before I found myself in an environment with people I could trust in order to explore my sexuality, which is just not fair.

Advertisement

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.