Bowery Ball at the NGV on the 22 March 2024

Photos
Star Online
March 25, 2024
Bowery Ball at the NGV on the 22 March 2024
Image: House of Diesel at the Bowery Ball on 22 March 2024 at NGV International, Melbourne. Photo by Graham Denholm
20240322-NGV-Bowery-Ball-Photographer-Liz-Sunshine-214779 20240322-NGV-Bowery-Ball-Photographer-Liz-Sunshine-213219 20240322-NGV-Bowery-Ball-Photographer-Liz-Sunshine-212909 20240322-NGV-Bowery-Ball-Photographer-Liz-Sunshine-212837 20240322-NGV-Bowery-Ball-Photographer-Liz-Sunshine-212607 20240322-NGV-Bowery-Ball-Photographer-Liz-Sunshine-212567 20240322-NGV-Bowery-Ball-Photographer-Liz-Sunshine-212491 20240322-NGV-Bowery-Ball-Photographer-Liz-Sunshine-212259 20240322-NGV-Bowery-Ball-Photographer-Liz-Sunshine-212224 20240322-NGV-Bowery-Ball-Photographer-Liz-Sunshine-211887 20240322-NGV-Bowery-Ball-Photographer-Liz-Sunshine-211882 20240322-NGV-Bowery-Ball-Photographer-Liz-Sunshine-211861 20240322-NGV-Bowery-Ball-Photographer-Liz-Sunshine-211749 20240322-NGV-Bowery-Ball-Photographer-Liz-Sunshine-211508 20240322-NGV-Bowery-Ball-Photographer-Liz-Sunshine-211392 20240322-NGV-Bowery-Ball-Photographer-Liz-Sunshine-211049 2103999466 2103993680 2103992983 2103961444 2103958861 2103944951 2103934548 2103927830 2103916569 2103916504 2103913972 2103912428 2103910367 2103910361 2103907783 2103777537 2103777544 2103774416 2103773907 2103773906 2103687569 2103682845 2103680787 2103644179 2103633497 2103624000 2103623493 2103621905 2103621902 2103621893 2103607084 2103598186 2103598177 2103592987 2103592484 NGV Bowery Ball 2024 NGV Bowery Ball 2024 NGV Bowery Ball 2024 NGV Bowery Ball 2024 NGV Bowery Ball 2024 NGV Bowery Ball 2024 NGV Bowery Ball 2024 NGV Bowery Ball 2024 NGV Bowery Ball 2024 NGV Bowery Ball 2024 NGV Bowery Ball 2024 NGV Bowery Ball 2024 NGV Bowery Ball 2024 NGV Bowery Ball 2024 NGV Bowery Ball 2024 NGV Bowery Ball 2024 NGV Bowery Ball 2024

Guests in attendance:

Sheldon Riley, singer and Eurovision performer
Abbie Chatfield, podcaster and presenter
Remy Hii, actor
Brooke Blurton, author, podcaster, media personality
Paul McCann, artist and designer
Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra
Scotty So, artist and drag performer
Krystyna Campbell Pretty, NGV Trustees Board Member and philanthropist
The Huxleys, visual and performance artists
Aurelia St Clair, comedian

Photographers:

Liz Sunshine
Graham Denholm

