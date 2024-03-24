Bowery Ball at the NGV on the 22 March 2024
Image: House of Diesel at the Bowery Ball on 22 March 2024 at NGV International, Melbourne. Photo by Graham Denholm
Guests in attendance:
Sheldon Riley, singer and Eurovision performer
Abbie Chatfield, podcaster and presenter
Remy Hii, actor
Brooke Blurton, author, podcaster, media personality
Paul McCann, artist and designer
Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra
Scotty So, artist and drag performer
Krystyna Campbell Pretty, NGV Trustees Board Member and philanthropist
The Huxleys, visual and performance artists
Aurelia St Clair, comedian
Photographers:
Liz Sunshine
Graham Denholm
