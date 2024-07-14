The Glynn Legacy | Australia’s LGBTQIA+ Disruptors

July 14, 2024
The Glynn Legacy | Australia’s LGBTQIA+ Disruptors
Image: The Glynn Legacy. Image: Mark Dickson
The SGLBA and Star Observer united to celebrate the enduring, pioneering legacy of their Founder, Michael Glynn.

This was an iconic evening exploring the past, present, and future of the LGBTQIA+ community, which paid tribute to this indisputable legacy by celebrating two leading, innovative LGBTQIA+ disruptors – one in business and one in media.

These disruptors shared their perspectives, journey and vision for the future before diving into an intimate panel discussion hosted by the Managing Editor of the Star Observer, Chloe Sargeant.

Turner Hall, Sydney TAFE
19 Mary Ann St, Ultimo NSW 2007
10 July, 2024
Mark Dickson | Deep Field Photography

