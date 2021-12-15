—

Cubo Rosso is renowned around the world for the uncompromising quality of its distinctive furniture and it has just launched its first store in Australia. The Alexandria store in Sydney opened its doors this month, inviting customers to experience the innovation and excellence of this highly regarded Italian brand.

Founded in 2009 in the historical furniture making region of Puglia, Italy, Cubo Rosso began as a small artisan company specialising in leather upholstery. It soon expanded into full furniture production, quickly gaining international recognition for its attention to detail and unique style.

Infused with a long tradition of meticulous craftsmanship and impeccable aesthetic sensibility, Cubo Rosso furniture is as beautiful as it is functional. Simple lines, solid colours, soft curves and symmetry; it fits easily into any setting, modern or traditional.

The range of sofas, which includes modulars, allows any space or purpose to be accommodated. From the more compact, classic shape, to something that is luxuriously expansive, there is a Cubo Rosso lounge that will find its place in any home.

Those who want another level of comfort will appreciate the adjustable footrest and backrest mechanisms available in the sofa and armchair range. With the option of manual or electric controls, a simple switch allows you to adjust your seating position to suit your posture.

The selection of convertible sofas are perfect for those with limited space or those who want the convenience of an occasional extra bed without surrendering the space.

Cubo Rosso is particularly known for its exceptional leather finishings. The hides are sourced exclusively from European farms by experts who carefully check that it is consistent in integrity and free from defects. It is then treated and crafted with the highest level of care. The end product is not only faultlessly beautiful, it is durable, comfortable, and timeless.

In addition to leather, Cubo Rosso offers an exemplary selection of textile finishings. The fabric range is revised and expanded constantly, allowing versatility in colour, shape, and feel.

To complement your sofa and armchairs, Cubo Rosso has a range of equally exquisite pillows, rugs and coffee tables.

In sourcing materials and in manufacturing, Cubo Rosso is dedicated to sustainability. Using natural raw materials; technologies that require low energy consumption, zero-polluting emissions and photovoltaic systems; and an ever-increasing shift towards recyclable products, Cubo Rosso aims to leave a small footprint and a big impression.

Cubo Rosso is also proud to bear the official Made In Italy label. Made In Italy is an indication of commensurate quality and a product wholly sourced and made in Italy. It is a certification given only to Italian companies that consistently satisfy rigorous criteria. Cubo Rosso has been certified 100% Made In Italy for six consecutive years.

This year, Cubo Rosso was presented with a design excellence award from Eccellenze Italiane (Italian Excellence), an organisation that honours companies that distinguish themselves within their industry.

The Alexandria store introduces the Cubo Rosso range and ideology to Australia. As well as selling the exquisite products, the store offers interior design, interior decoration, and care advice. Your experience begins with a consultation to discuss your vision, continues with design and delivery, and ends with your complete satisfaction.

Cubo Rosso plans to have a store in every state in Australia, and a little piece of Italy in every home.

Shop opening hours:

Mon to Fri: 9am to 5pm