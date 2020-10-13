—

Oxford Street has been identified by the City Of Sydney as a focal point for a wider creative and cultural precinct in their local strategic planning statement City Plan 2036.

The City Of Sydney is inviting you to have your say on planning for the future of Oxford Street. As an area loved for its rich cultural history, The City Of Sydney is wants your help to plan changes to breathe new life into Oxford Street and to secure its creative and cultural future.

Oxford Street is a sacred walking track of the Gadigal people of the Eora nation. It’s also home to major institutions like the National Arts School and the UNSW School of Art And Design. Many in the LGBTQI community will know Oxford street as the host of Sydney’s annual Mardi Gras Festival And Parade, and with Sydney WorldPride on the horizon for 2023, The City Of Sydney is underway with plans to reinvigorate the area as a hub for creativity and culture.

COVID-19 has impacted everyone in some way, with businesses along Oxford Street and the arts being significantly affected. Now, more than ever, it’s important that you have your say in what you would like to see in the initiative to re-ignite the spirit of Oxford Street.

No matter what your opinion, The City Of Sydney wants to hear it!

A survey is available on their website until 5pm on Tuesday, November 3, where you can voice all of your ideas about what you think plans for Oxford Street’s future should look like.

You can also take a self-guided walking tour on a mobile device, where you’ll be able to share what you love in certain places and venues, as well as what improvements you think can be made to enhance the culture and creativity of the precinct.

Workshops and meetings will also be held later this year with residents, business owners, landowners and other interested groups so they are able to collaborate and contribute in the planning for Oxford Street’s future.

More information is available on the City Of Sydney’s website