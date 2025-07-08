QPP: Helping LGBTQIA+ Folks Over 50 Stay Connected To Community

Let’s face it—we’re all getting older. And while the club nights might not hit quite the same as they used to, that certainly doesn’t mean the end of excitement, friendship, or fun.

If anything, it’s the perfect time to rediscover what truly matters: connection, community, laughter, and trying something new.

That’s the idea behind Better Connect+, a welcoming, community-minded program from Queensland Positive People (QPP), proudly supported by the Queensland Government.

Better Connect+ is designed specifically for LGBTQIA+ people aged 50 and over — particularly those living with HIV.

It offers a refreshing take on what “community engagement” can look like. There’s no stale morning tea, no awkward group circles—just real people coming together to do genuinely enjoyable things in a relaxed, inclusive environment.

Whether you’re based in Brisbane or visiting for a while, Better Connect+ offers a calendar of social, cultural and wellness-focused activities that are designed to get people out of the house and reconnected with others. That could mean exploring Brisbane’s world-class galleries and museums, joining a group for an international sporting match, or enjoying a tour through the Science Centre. It’s social connection with purpose and personality.

There’s also plenty of opportunity for relaxation and low-key fun. The Matinee Movie Club offers regular trips to the cinema, followed by lively discussion over coffee—ideal for anyone who misses the days of chatting about films with friends. A professional yoga instructor leads fortnightly classes, and there are regular fitness sessions that cater to all levels of ability. Better Connect+ is more about enjoyment than intensity — there’s no pressure to “perform”, just an open invitation to participate.

Most importantly, the program is either free or very low-cost, ensuring that financial stress or cost of living difficulties don’t get in the way of anyone looking to join. With cost-of-living pressures affecting so many, QPP recognises that fun, friendship and inclusion shouldn’t be a luxury.

Better Connect+ is built on QPP’s long legacy of care and advocacy. Since 1989, the organisation has been supporting people living with HIV and advocating for the health and wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ Queenslanders. That deep community knowledge is woven into every part of the program — from how activities are chosen to how spaces are held.

This isn’t about ticking boxes or joining a club. It’s about laughing at the same things, sharing stories, and walking away from each event feeling just a little more connected.

It’s never too late to make new friends, so dive into the upcoming events and activities at www.qpp.org.au/bc or get in touch with the friendly Better Connect+ team on betterconnect@qpp.org.au or (07) 3013 5555.