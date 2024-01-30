All-Star Pride Drag Bingo

Melbourne What's on
Alexander Driscoll
January 30, 2024
All-Star Pride Drag Bingo
Image: Supplied

Happening at Pride of Our Footscray, All-Star Drag Bingo will bring together some of the best Queens from across Melbourne for the bar’s famous drag bingo.

Featuring an all-star cast, including special guests Art Simone, Pashion Couture and resident hosts HollyPop, and Amanduh, there will be prizes, bingo, performances, and campy fun aplenty. 

To book yourself a spot, visit the website linked here!

When: February 2 | 7:30pm

Where: Pride of Our Footscray 1/86-88 Hopkins Street, Footscray 

