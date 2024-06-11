bentART 2024 Annual Visual Arts Exhibition

Chloe Sargeant
June 11, 2024
bentART 2024 Annual Visual Arts Exhibition
Image: Ben Arts Visual Arts Exhibition 2024

bentART continues to uphold the Blue Mountains’ reputation as a haven for artists of all persuasions, with the June long weekend once again marking the bentART Annual Visual Arts Exhibition.

The eclectic gallery has evolved over many years, from a small grassroots community venue where local artists could showcase their work, into a large national exhibit that offers substantial prize money.

This year, the beloved exhibition runs from June 7 to 16 2024.

People’s Choice Announcement

The bentART People’s Choice Announcement will take place at a special ticketed event on Saturday June 15 2024 at Rex-Livingston Art + Objects Gallery from 3:30-5pm.

Members of the public are invited to visit the Gallery to vote for their favourite artwork, with voting closing on Saturday June 15 2024 at 2pm.

The winner will be announced on June 15 at 4pm at the People’s Choice event, to be livestreamed on the bentART Facebook page.

Special winners’ session

A special session hosting some of the exhibition winners will be held on June 15 from 2-3pm.

President of bentART Susan Robbins enthused: “We’re excited for this because artists love receiving the People’s Choice award because it’s a popular vote.

“We ask for queer artists because we want to provide an inclusive welcoming space for our whole community to showcase their artwork.”

bentART Annual Visual Arts Exhibition

Date: June 7 to 16 2024

Time: 10.00 am – 4.00 pm

 

bentART People’s Choice Announcement

Date: Saturday 15 June 2024

Time: 3:30pm-5pm

Address: Rex-Livingston Art + Objects Gallery

182/184 Katoomba St, Katoomba NSW 2780

Cost: $10 (or free for bentART Members)

