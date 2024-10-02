Bingay Celebrates ‘Priscilla’ in October

Keep the party going and celebrate the iconic piece of queer Australian film history that is The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, which just turned 30, at ACON’s monthly gay/drag bingo event, Bingay!

Bring your biggest group of friends for no ordinary game of bingo; save that for the retirement homes! Instead, settle in for a campy version of bingo since Bingay has loads of twists with outrageously fun antics, laugh out loud (maybe your eyelashes will curl all by themselves), cheeky penalties and stellar prizes to be won. Hit the dancefloor, and be sure to shake your groove thing, backed by the fabulous soundtrack from Priscilla. And prepare yourself to be sassed by the wickedly talented queens Charisma Belle and Naomi Palmer.

Hosted by ACON, known for their exciting queer events, Bingay has been held every month since 1999 on the second Thursday of each month, with various extravagant and flamboyant themes. This year’s Bingay celebrates the enduring legacy of Priscilla for its recently held 30th anniversary.

So, if you and your friends love the nightlife and are looking to boogie…Look no further than Acon’s iconic Bingay, held at the Beresford Hotel, and book your tickets now! Contribute to a good cause and have a blast as all proceeds go to ACON’s efforts in aiding the LGBTQI+ community.

When: 17th October, 6:30-10:30PM

Where: The Beresford Hotel, Surry Hills

Tickets: $22.50