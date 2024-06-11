Bite Club: 2nd Serve

Tamuz Ellazam
June 11, 2024
Bite Club: 2nd Serve
Image: Photo: Joel Devereux
Buckle your seat belt and prepare for the night of your life, as Brisbane’s own Briefs Factory, Australia’s favourite “carnie queens”, serve up a camp fantasy of cabaret, circus, drag and comedy. Not only will the world-famous boylesque troupe strut their stuff and show their moves, they’ll be joined by chanteuse Sahara Beck and a live band. Don’t miss this powerhouse pack of performers, including co-creators Shivannah (Fez Faanana) and Mark ‘Captain Kidd’ Winmill, the aerial skills of Thom Worrell, gold medallist diver-turned-acrobat Luke Hubbard (aka Nastia), the magnificent acrobat and stiletto-wearing stunt woman Serenity, dancer and choreographer Brett Rosengreen (who has worked with Kylie, Rhianna and many more!), the talented Cyr (circus wheel) master Rowan Thomas, and “faboriginal Kamilaroi cowboy” Dale Woodbridge-Brown!

When: 25–29 September, 2024
Where: Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne, 100 St Kilda Road, Southbank
Tickets: $40–$79
Accessibility: The Arts Centre is wheelchair accessible, and the show on Sunday (September 29, 5pm) will be AUSLAN interpreted.

