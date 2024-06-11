Bite Club: 2nd Serve

Buckle your seat belt and prepare for the night of your life, as Brisbane’s own Briefs Factory , Australia’s favourite “carnie queens”, serve up a camp fantasy of cabaret, circus, drag and comedy. Not only will the world-famous boylesque troupe strut their stuff and show their moves, they’ll be joined by chanteuse

Sahara Beck and a live band. Don’t miss this powerhouse pack of performers, including co-creators

Brett Rosengreen (who has worked with Kylie, Rhianna and many more!)

, the talented Cyr (circus wheel) master

Rowan Thomas

, and “

faboriginal Kamilaroi cowboy”