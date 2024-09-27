Join the HEXX Halloween Party At The Wickham Hotel

Halloween is almost upon us so get ready for a spooky celebration at the Wickham Hotel as they host their HEXX Halloween Party.

Taking over the iconic Wickham Beer garden HEXX will be serving all of your darkest, devilish, mythical fantasies.

Complete with roving creatures of the Coven, Queens, Specialty acts and dancers throughout three shows it will be a night of spooky entertainment not to be missed.

Leading you through the darkness will be Shadow Master Paul Wheeler & the Hexxer herself Ja’mie Displays.

Plus the demonic line up featuring Fae Bae, Inkubus, Asphyxia, Karmin Dioxide, Richie Le Strange & more.

When: Saturday November 2, 6pm

Where: The Wickham Hotel, Fortitude Valley