Brisbane What's on
Douglas Magaletti
July 24, 2023
Taking place during the entire month of September, Brisbane Pride is the largest pride festival in Queensland and the third largest in Australia. 

Bringing Queer communities together since 1990, the festival is a celebration of Queer, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender culture.

The month-long annual festival attracts thousands of people and is centred around Fair Day and the March and Rally. 

Fair Day, which is the main event, is held in Musgrave Park, South Brisbane and attracts over 25,000 people.

Both Fair Day and the March and Rally are happening on September 23. 

For more information, visit their website at brisbanepride.org.au

When: September 1 – 30

Where: Brisbane, Qld

