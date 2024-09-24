Buy Rainbow LGBTQIA+ Small Business Fair

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association (SGLBA) is bringing back their beloved Buy Rainbow event – a fabulous LGBTQIA+ small business market!

Buy Rainbow is the only business fair in Sydney to exclusively platform and feature LGBTQIA+ owned and operated businesses. Coinciding with NSW Small Business Month and in partnership with the City of Sydney, this fabulous fair provides a platform for small businesses within the LGBTQIA+ community to showcase their products and services.

And cool queer history fact: this market is actually the founding event for Sydney’s Fair Day which we now all know and love to attend during Mardi Gras! It was launched in the 80s by the founder SGLBA and Star Observer, Michael Glynn, and was then called ‘GAY FAIR ’82‘. Over time it was adopted by Mardi Gras and moved to February/March. But this year, since Fair Day was sadly cancelled this year, the SGLBA resurrected the event, calling it ‘Buy Rainbow’ 🌈❤️

There’s plenty of ways to be part of this incredible event. If you’re an LGBTQIA-owned or led small business, you can register to exhibit your wares (find out more info here), or you can put your hand up to volunteer by contacting the SGLBA. Or you can of course be a part of it by simply by attend on the day and supporting local LGBTQIA+ businesses!

There’ll be plenty happening on the main stage, too – more is being announced soon, so keep your eyes peeled and follow the SGLBA on Instagram or Facebook.

SGLBA and City of Sydney’s Buy Rainbow Market

Date: Saturday, 19 October 2024

Venue: Paddington Town Hall

Address: 249 Oxford St, Paddington NSW

Time: 10am to 4pm

Tickets: Free

Find out more information here.