The Melbourne Rainbow Band will be filling St Kilda Town Hall with festive cheer and fabulousness in what is set to be the “Campest thing since Christmas”. Join your host Cherry Charleston in welcoming special guest vocalist Guillaume Gentil and the Carols by Queerlight Singers for a sing-along spectacular that will have everyone getting into the sparkling spirit of the season! Selling FAST, BYO snacks, drinks purchasable at the venue, no BYO drinks.



Carols By Queerlight

When: December 7, 2024, 7pm (doors open 6.30pm)

Where: St Kilda Town Hall, 99A Carlisle Street, St Kilda

Tickets: $15 –$18 or $216 for a table of 8

Accessibility: St Kilda Town Hall is wheelchair accessible, has accessible restrooms and has four accessible car parking spaces, two on Carlisle Street and two that are off-road in the Brighton Road service lane car park.