Carols By Queerlight

Melbourne Sound Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
December 5, 2024
Carols By Queerlight

The Melbourne Rainbow Band will be filling St Kilda Town Hall with festive cheer and fabulousness in what is set to be the “Campest thing since Christmas”. Join your host Cherry Charleston in welcoming special guest vocalist Guillaume Gentil and the Carols by Queerlight Singers for a sing-along spectacular that will have everyone getting into the sparkling spirit of the season! Selling FAST, BYO snacks, drinks purchasable at the venue, no BYO drinks.

Carols By Queerlight

When: December 7, 2024, 7pm (doors open 6.30pm)
Where: St Kilda Town Hall, 99A Carlisle Street, St Kilda
Tickets: $15 –$18 or $216 for a table of 8
Accessibility: St Kilda Town Hall is wheelchair accessible, has accessible restrooms and has four accessible car parking spaces, two on Carlisle Street and two that are off-road in the Brighton Road service lane car park.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Popchops – SWEAT: A Cult Classic Queer Pop Party
December 5, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Popchops – SWEAT: A Cult Classic Queer Pop Party
Melbourne Scene Stage What's on
Queens of the Pool with Art Simone
December 3, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queens of the Pool with Art Simone
Melbourne Stage What's on
Harry K Takes Over Enigma Nightclub For Huge XXXMAS Bash
December 1, 2024 | Michael James

Harry K Takes Over Enigma Nightclub For Huge XXXMAS Bash
Brisbane What's on
Join The OUT On Top Summer Pool Club In Brisbane
November 26, 2024 | Michael James

Join The OUT On Top Summer Pool Club In Brisbane
Brisbane What's on
ACON To Hold Memorial for Bill Whittaker AM
November 26, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

ACON To Hold Memorial for Bill Whittaker AM
Sydney What's on
All That Glitters New Years Eve Party at Hairy Mary’s
November 23, 2024 | Michael James

All That Glitters New Years Eve Party at Hairy Mary’s
Gold Coast News What's on