Celebrate Pride In Ipswich This Weekend

March 3, 2024
Even though Mardi Gras may have drawn to a close in Sydney, the parties are still happening in Queensland.

For those who live outside of Brisbane the celebrations are kicking off in Ipswich this weekend.

And you’re all invited!

Palace Presents – Pride 

The Palace Ipswich is a monthly drag night held at Banshees Bar And Art Space in Ipswich.

Every month this event provides a safe and inclusive space for locals to gather and celebrate with their community.

Now this weekend they are continuing in the Mardi Gras spirit with their event, Palace Presents – Pride.

Hosted by Sasha Trajik-Mole and Iona Toyboy the event will also feature performers from across Brisbane.

Joining them are Alexis Diamond, Binxx and the fabulous Maxi-Bon with a special appearance from the iconic Kelly Roberts.

These amazing queens will lead a night of fabulous entertainment, dancing and of course, your chance to win some fabulous prizes.

When: Saturday March 9

Where: Banshees Bar and Art Space, 131 Brisbane Street, Ipswich, QLD, Australia, Queensland 4305

Tickets: Available Online 

 

