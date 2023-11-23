Christian Hull And Naked Magician Christopher Wayne Announce National Tour

Brisbane comedians Christian Hull and Christopher Wayne have made a big announcement for 2024. Earlier this year, the unlikely duo performed their one-off performance of Naked and Afraid to a sold-out Brisbane audience. Now the pair have confirmed they are taking their show on the road, announcing a national tour for 2024.

Christian Hull rose to fame as internet personality “Trish” in his hilarious internet videos that became a viral sensation, since then Hull has gone on to launch his own popular merchandise line The F*ck Off Shop, write a book, toured his own solo comedy show, and even launched a cheeky OnlyFans account.

Christopher Wayne rose to fame as one half of The Naked Magicians, touring his show internationally, including a Las Vegas residency. In 2021 Christopher Wayne appeared on Big Brother and has produced a series of very popular shows in Brisbane, including Two Man Tarantino, All’s Nell That Ends Nell and most recently, Brisbane’s Theatre of Magic.

Together Christian Hull and Christopher Wayne will take to the stage for a no-holds-barred night of entertainment and laughter as they promise “Lots of comedy, some magic and Zero Rules.”

Tickets and dates for Naked and Afraid are expected to be announced soon.