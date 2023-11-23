Christian Hull And Naked Magician Christopher Wayne Announce National Tour

What's on
Michael James
November 23, 2023
Christian Hull And Naked Magician Christopher Wayne Announce National Tour
Image: Naked and Afraid

Brisbane comedians Christian Hull and Christopher Wayne have made a big announcement for 2024. Earlier this year, the unlikely duo performed their one-off performance of Naked and Afraid to a sold-out Brisbane audience. Now the pair have confirmed they are taking their show on the road, announcing a national tour for 2024.

Christian Hull rose to fame as internet personality “Trish” in his hilarious internet videos that became a viral sensation, since then Hull has gone on to launch his own popular merchandise line The F*ck Off Shop, write a book, toured his own solo comedy show, and even launched a cheeky OnlyFans account.

Christopher Wayne rose to fame as one half of The Naked Magicians, touring his show internationally, including a Las Vegas residency. In 2021 Christopher Wayne appeared on Big Brother and has produced a series of very popular shows in Brisbane, including Two Man Tarantino, All’s Nell That Ends Nell and most recently, Brisbane’s Theatre of Magic.

Together Christian Hull and Christopher Wayne will take to the stage for a no-holds-barred night of entertainment and laughter as they promise “Lots of comedy, some magic and Zero Rules.”

Tickets and dates for Naked and Afraid are expected to be announced soon.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Sellma Soul Takes To The Stage In ‘Small Paul’s Best Friends’ At Wynnum Fringe
November 22, 2023 | Michael James

Sellma Soul Takes To The Stage In ‘Small Paul’s Best Friends’ At Wynnum Fringe
Brisbane What's on
First Films Returns To Sydney
November 22, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

First Films Returns To Sydney
Screen Sydney What's on
9 December: Carols by Queerlight
November 21, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

9 December: Carols by Queerlight
Melbourne Sound Stage What's on
January 1: Closet New Years Day 2024
November 21, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

January 1: Closet New Years Day 2024
Melbourne Scene What's on
31 December: Drag and Disco at Pride of Our Footscray
November 21, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

31 December: Drag and Disco at Pride of Our Footscray
Melbourne Scene Stage What's on
December 25: Christmas Day at Beans Bar
November 21, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

December 25: Christmas Day at Beans Bar
Melbourne Scene What's on