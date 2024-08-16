Corium Kicks Off For Brisbane Leather Week This September

Just in time for Brisbane Leather Week, Corium returns for their 2024 event.

Presented by Bootco the party you know & love is back, bigger & wetter than ever!

Come join in the fun and a hot & steamy night of filth as the party of the year takes over Wet Spa & Sauna in Bowen Hills.

Doors open from 7pm and provide access to two levels of fun in this male only event.

Keeping the party pumping during the night is DJ Fradge as he hits the decks til late into the night.

Trans men are men! BootCo welcomes anyone who identifies as male

When: September 14, 7pm – 2am.

Location: Wet Spa & Sauna, Jeays St, Bowen Hills

Tickets: First release available for online $35