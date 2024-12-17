Day for It

Naomi Lawrence
December 17, 2024
Image: supplied by Midsumma

Winner of the QPAS People’s Choice Award, ‘Day for It is’ a heartfelt comedic drama where Mother Peta & daughter Kelly navigate the rugged Victorian wilderness—and an unprecedented amount of time together.

The moving story spans six days and over 100 kilometres of terrain that is both painfully familiar and completely unknown.

‘Day For It’ is not just an enchantingly green short-film but a muddy, uphill homage to the complexities of queerness and intergenerational relationships.

4-8 February 2025, 7pm
Studio Theatre, Gasworks Arts Park, Albert Park

Tickets: $27-$32

