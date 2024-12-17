Dead To Me: A Comedy Ghost Tour

Naomi Lawrence
December 17, 2024
Dead To Me: A Comedy Ghost Tour
Join comedian and confirmed bachelor Matt Bell for a walking comedy ghost tour through Melbourne’s storied streets and fabled haunts as he spills on horrors of running into exes in the street, being literally ghosted, and more inspired by single life.

Visit historic sites of abandoned romances and bask in the conspiratorial glow of a love life in jeopardy.

And if the ghost stories aren’t scary enough, this 32-year-old desperately single gay man will be!

Dead To Me: A Comedy Ghost Tour

23-24 January & 31 January – 1 February 2025, 7:30pm
Melbourne Town Hall Corner, Melbourne

Tickets: $25

