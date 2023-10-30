December 2: Summer Camp Festival

Tamuz Ellazam
October 30, 2023
Tickets are selling fast with only third allocation left for the event of the summer, the 2023 Summer Camp Festival! With a seemingly endless list of performers both international and local including: Jessie Ware, Trixie Mattel and her Solid Pink Disco, Rebecca Black, Ultra Nate, The Illustrious Blacks, local icons SOVBLKPSSY, Disco Daddies, Saint Eve, DAWS, DJ Gay Dad and drag performers including: Tilly Capulet, Bathsheba, Dilonce, Etcetera Etcetera , Art Simone and Kween Kong. Book soon to avoid disappointment for the Melbourne leg of this fantastic two-city Summer Festival!

When: December 2, 2023, 2pm
Where: St Kilda Marina, Marina Parade, Elwood
Tickets: $142.22–$228.88 including booking fee
Accessibility: Information to come.

Event will be held on :

Event Date : 2023-12-02
Event Time : 4:00:00

