Drag Trivia: What’s On In Queer Sydney

Sydney What's on
Tileah Dobson
Tileah Dobson
May 2, 2023
Drag Trivia: What's On In Queer Sydney
Image: Charlamaine (left) and Prada Clutch (right). Images: Facebook

Clutch your pearls, and champagne flute, and join the hostesses with the moistest; Prada Clutch and Charlamaine for Thursday night Drag trivia. Enjoy some scrumptious burgers and grab a glass of wine at the venue before sashaying your way through the competition to win the crown of Trivia Queen. Be sure to read up on all the latest and greatest pop-culture scandals to prepare for this festive night out!

When: Thursday, May 18, 6:30 pm-8:30 pm.

Where: Bowman Hall, 35 Campbell Street, Blacktown.

Price: $10, 18+ event.

