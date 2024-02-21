Dykadellic: Pride Guide 2024

Jasmine Simmons
February 22, 2024
Dykadellic: Pride Guide 2024
Image: From the Dykadellic offical Instagram

Day or night, Dykadellic will be an unforgettable event filled with pure euphoria. Hosted at Kinselas by Taylor Square, this will be the time to jam out to various music and performances while catching up with old friends and meeting new people.

Celebrate love at this safe space for LGBTQIA+ women, gender-diverse folks, and their respected allies. Dykadellic has curated a lineup of talented queer DJs, drag kings, and surprise acts for ongoing, feel-good entertainment. 

When: February 29, 2024 from 7pm-1am

Where: Kinselas Hotel, 383 Bourke Street, Darlinghurst



