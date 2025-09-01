Magda Szubanski Thanks Ten Year Old Fan In Touching Video From Hospital Bed

Magda Szubanski has shared a touching update from her hospital bed as she faces the toughest battle of her life.

While undergoing chemotherapy the comedy icon posted a video for her fans, with a shoutout to a very special young fan included.

Magda Szubanski tells young fan “you really cheered me up”

All of our hearts are with Magda Szubanski at present as she battles through her diagnosis of stage 4 Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

The actress revealed her condition earlier this year and has continued to share updates as the year progresses.

After she made her emotional Logies acceptance speech this year fans and supporters have continued to rally around the actress as they wish her well.

One young Kath & Kim fan even caught the personal attention of Magda herself after dressing up as her for book week last month.

Ten year old Annabella Wills from Adelaide made headlines with her adorable costume of Madga as her character Sharon Strzelecki.

“She saw that (Szubanski) was unwell and wanted to pay homage to her. Hopefully Magda sees this and it brings a smile to her face,” her mother told the Adelaide Advertiser.

It was mission accomplished for Annabella, with Magda saying the picture really cheered her up.

“This is a special shout out to little 10-year-old Annabella Wills in Adelaide, I just wanted to say darling, thank you so much for your ‘impressionation’ of Sharon Strzelecki. I’m in here having chemo and it really cheered me up” she said.

“I’m very touched and that was a beautiful thing to do. Thank you my sweet. Lots of love.”

“Chemo smackin’ me around right now” she wrote in the caption to the video, which showed a tired, but upbeat Magda in her hospital bed.

Over 100,000 people reacted the the touching post, with over 5,000 people posting comments of support, including many of the biggest names in the country and from across the world.