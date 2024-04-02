Family Pride Day

Supplied by Rainbow Families

Rainbow Families and Strong Safe Fabulous are thrilled to be part of the global celebration of International Family Equality Day, honouring the LGBTQ+ parenting and family community. Join us in Sydney on Sunday, April 28th, from 11 am at Petersham Town Hall for a day filled with fun activities and live entertainment for the whole family.

Family Pride promises a fantastic day out with free activities for kids, including face painting, arts and crafts, and performances by artists like Busy Izzy and Speranza Starburner. Community partners like Twenty10, Sydney Local Health District, and NSW Police will be on hand to provide information about support services available to families.

Don’t miss the book swap stall, featuring LGBTQ+ inclusive kids’ books from Glee Books and community-donated books for just $3. Bring a cake, slice, or batch of biscuits for the cake stall to share with the community. We’ll also be providing lunch for everyone!

Family Pride is not just about celebration but also about advocacy. It’s an initiative of Strong Safe Fabulous, a project supporting the prevention of domestic and family violence and child abuse in LGBTQ+ families. We believe in a world where all families can live free from violence and where the community works together to change attitudes and social norms that perpetuate violence.

Join us at Family Pride to celebrate diversity, community and equality and get to know some other Rainbow Families like yours.

For more information, click here.

Sunday April 28th, 2024 from 11 am

Petersham Town Hall, Crystal Street, Petersham