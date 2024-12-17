Queer Beginner Salsa and Social Drinks at DT’s

Melbourne Scene What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
December 17, 2024
Queer Beginner Salsa and Social Drinks at DT’s

Queer Beginner Salsa welcomes you to the inclusive and supportive learning environment where you can master the art of Salsa/Bachata!

Here, no silly social rules get to dictate how you express yourself – choose to lead or follow, or learn how to do both!

Learn the art of hand signalling so that you can dance with anyone – and whether you bring a partner or not, you’ll be rotating dancing partners so you may make new friends!

Not only will you be having fun, staying active and making new connections, you’re also supporting a local community space. What’s more, the intro class is free! (30 minutes)

Free Beginner Queer Salsa and Social Drinks at DT’s

When: Wednesdays 6.30–9pm
Where: DT’s
Tickets: $25 if you want to continue after the first 30 minutes
Accessibility: DT’s is wheelchair accessible.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Free Christmas Breakfast On Christmas Morning
December 17, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Free Christmas Breakfast On Christmas Morning
Melbourne Scene What's on
Midsumma Pride March 2025
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Midsumma Pride March 2025
Melbourne Scene What's on
TMI Tuesday
December 17, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

TMI Tuesday
Melbourne Scene What's on
Midsumma Matters: A Not So Small Talk
December 16, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Midsumma Matters: A Not So Small Talk
Melbourne Scene What's on
Auslan Interpreted Tour of the Victorian Pride Centre
December 16, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Auslan Interpreted Tour of the Victorian Pride Centre
Melbourne Scene What's on
HONŌUR
December 16, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

HONŌUR
Melbourne Scene What's on