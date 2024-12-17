Queer Beginner Salsa and Social Drinks at DT’s

Queer Beginner Salsa welcomes you to the inclusive and supportive learning environment where you can master the art of Salsa/Bachata!

Here, no silly social rules get to dictate how you express yourself – choose to lead or follow, or learn how to do both!

Learn the art of hand signalling so that you can dance with anyone – and whether you bring a partner or not, you’ll be rotating dancing partners so you may make new friends!

Not only will you be having fun, staying active and making new connections, you’re also supporting a local community space. What’s more, the intro class is free! (30 minutes)

Free Beginner Queer Salsa and Social Drinks at DT’s

When: Wednesdays 6.30–9pm

Where: DT’s

Tickets: $25 if you want to continue after the first 30 minutes

Accessibility: DT’s is wheelchair accessible.