Get Ready For The Bangers So Fresh 2000’s Party

Get ready for an unforgettable night at The Doll Lounge’s Bangers So Fresh 2000’s Party! with some of Queensland’s brightest drag stars!

Head on out for the night at the Sandy Gallop Golf Club (Ipswich) for a nostalgic evening packed with entertainment, dazzling performances, and endless fun.

Hosted by the fabulous Alexis Diamond and BinXx, with floor hostess ItsTealyXo, this event promises to be the highlight of the year.

Prepare to be wowed by stunning performances from BinXx, Iona Toyboy, Sasha Trajik Mole, Chocolate Boxx, ItsTealyXo, and Tina Biki.

With three electrifying shows, a raffle giveaway, and a PIZZA PARTY, this night is all about good vibes and great times.

Doors open at 6 PM, and the shows kick off at 7 PM.

Don’t miss out—grab your friends, throw on your best 2000’s outfit, and get ready to party your socks off!

When: Saturday August 31, 6pm

Where: Sandy Gallop Golf Club, Ipswich

Tickets: Purchase online