Image: Supplied by Midsumma
Join everyone’s favourite triple j breakfast host and asexual icon Luka Muller as he presents a stellar handpicked lineup of some of Australia’s hottest queer comedians.
Grab a drink with friends and sit back as Luka takes over the reins as host and shows off some of his funniest friends for a Golden Gate-time.
Expect a night of gut-busting laughs, big names and some good ol’ razzle dazzle.
Golden Gate-time with Luka Muller
8 February 2025, 8pm
Golden Gate Hotel, South Melbourne
Leave a Reply