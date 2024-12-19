Golden Gate-Time with Luka Muller

Naomi Lawrence
December 20, 2024
Golden Gate-Time with Luka Muller
Image: Supplied by Midsumma

Join everyone’s favourite triple j breakfast host and asexual icon Luka Muller as he presents a stellar handpicked lineup of some of Australia’s hottest queer comedians.

Grab a drink with friends and sit back as Luka takes over the reins as host and shows off some of his funniest friends for a Golden Gate-time.

Expect a night of gut-busting laughs, big names and some good ol’ razzle dazzle.

Golden Gate-time with Luka Muller

8 February 2025, 8pm
Golden Gate Hotel, South Melbourne

Tickets:$32

