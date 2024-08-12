‘Gondola’ At Queer Screen Film Fest

August 12, 2024
‘Gondola’ At Queer Screen Film Fest
Image: Supplied by Queer Screen

The closing night film for the 11th Queer Screen Film Fest is Gondola, a super-charming ride that will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

Cleverly told without a word of dialogue, Gondola sparks queer joy as it follows the burgeoning romance between two young female conductors who operate a pair of carriages on a delightful cable-car in Georgia. As Nino and the newly hired Iva pass each other on their daily back-and-forth, their chemistry blooms, and they soon find ingenious ways to communicate their feelings, much to the chagrin of their grumpy boss. 

This dreamy, funny and totally original love story is well worth the trip!

When? Sunday 1 September 7pm (Screening on demand Australia wide, September 2-8)
Where? Event Cinemas George St
Tickets? $19-22 or $10-12 on demand

See the full gamut of films on offer at the 11th Queer Screen Film Fest at queerscreen.org.au, 28 August – 8 September.

