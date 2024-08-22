He.She.They Featuring Syreeta

He.She.They bring superstar Syreeta to Sydney, Melbourne and Singapore following their huge Ibiza, Glastonbury and Coachella events! This inclusive dance event celebrate equality and diversity all over the world, and now they’re coming to us, bringing musical force of nature Syreeta to spread her “chunky basslines and melodic grooves” to our shores for the very first time!

SYDNEY

When: September 27, 2024, 10 pm

Where: Home The Venue, 1-5 Wheat Road #101 Sydney

Tickets:$38.55–$54.85

Accessibility: Home the Venue is wheelchair accessible.

** This event is strictly 18+**

MELBOURNE

When: September 28, 2024, 10 pm

Where: Chasers Nightclub, 386 Chapel Street, South Yarra

Tickets:$33.11–$33.55

Accessibility: Chasers Nightclub is not wheelchair accessible.

** This event is strictly 18+**