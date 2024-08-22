He.She.They Featuring Syreeta

Melbourne Sound Sydney What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
August 23, 2024
He.She.They Featuring Syreeta

He.She.They bring superstar Syreeta to Sydney, Melbourne and Singapore following their huge Ibiza, Glastonbury and Coachella events! This inclusive dance event celebrate equality and diversity all over the world, and now they’re coming to us, bringing musical force of nature Syreeta to spread her “chunky basslines and melodic grooves” to our shores for the very first time!

SYDNEY
When: September 27, 2024, 10 pm
Where: Home The Venue, 1-5 Wheat Road #101 Sydney
Tickets:$38.55–$54.85
Accessibility: Home the Venue is wheelchair accessible.
** This event is strictly 18+**

MELBOURNE
When: September 28, 2024, 10 pm
Where: Chasers Nightclub, 386 Chapel Street, South Yarra
Tickets:$33.11–$33.55
Accessibility: Chasers Nightclub is not wheelchair accessible.
** This event is strictly 18+**

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Hillsong Boy At Sydney Fringe Festival
August 25, 2024 | Contributor

Hillsong Boy At Sydney Fringe Festival
Sponsored Content Stage Sydney What's on
Sex Workers Celebrated In New AGNSW Film Program
August 25, 2024 | Contributor

Sex Workers Celebrated In New AGNSW Film Program
Arts & Entertainment Screen Screen Sydney What's on
History Of House At Sydney Fringe Festival
August 24, 2024 | Contributor

History Of House At Sydney Fringe Festival
Sound Sponsored Content Sydney What's on
Trans Tales Storytelling
August 23, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Trans Tales Storytelling
Melbourne Scene What's on
LOEV’s Second Birthday Party!
August 23, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

LOEV’s Second Birthday Party!
Melbourne Scene Sound What's on
CAMP – An Illustrated Talk By Two Pioneer Lesbian Activisits
August 22, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

CAMP – An Illustrated Talk By Two Pioneer Lesbian Activisits
Scene Sydney What's on