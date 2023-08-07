Heaps Gay Street Party (Roadwerk) – A 10th Birthday

Heaps Gay Street Party’s, “Roadwerk” is coming up on September 30.

Heaps Gay is celebrating their 10th anniversary with a lineup of “music, art, and performance that will knock your socks off.”

Over 30 artists across two stages will bring Queerness and to the back streets of Marrickville.

Artists include Big Wett, Cherry Chola, Chic Coach, House of Silky, Kavi, Lady Fur, Shake Daddy, Siala, and Sour.

For more information or tickets visit their website.

When: September 30, 2pm

Where: Railway Parade, Marrickville, Sydney