HONŌUR from BEAT Entertainment elevates and celebrates true royalty: Queer POC Elders.

The multi-disciplinary show will introduce you to some of Melbourne’s most ICONIC legends in a celebration and ceremony of love and recognition that SLAYS the house down! Think the love child of Beyoncé and Rupaul, all wrapped in one.

Featuring a fully BIPOC LGBTQI+ cast, HONŌUR will be one of Midsumma’s biggest parties of celebration and commemoration — and is not to be missed.

HONŌUR

31 January 2025, 8:30pm Main Stage, Fed Square, Swanston St. Free, all are welcome