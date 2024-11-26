Join The OUT On Top Summer Pool Club In Brisbane

Dive back into the summer vibes with the OUT on TOP Summer Pool Club series at the iconic Lina Rooftop!

After an epic Spring Takeover, OUT on TOP are turning up the heat and taking your Sundays to new heights again.

Join special guests Mandy Moobs and Freya Armani from Drag Race Down Under on Sunday December 1 for endless summer vibes, poolside beats and stunning views.

Slip into something fabulous, sip on refreshing cocktails, and soak up that Brisbane sunshine with live DJs spinning house tracks and rooftop magic in full effect, this is the Sunday sesh you won’t want to miss!

OUT on TOP Summer Pool Club

When: Sunday December 1