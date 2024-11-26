Join The OUT On Top Summer Pool Club In Brisbane

Brisbane What's on
Michael James
November 26, 2024
Join The OUT On Top Summer Pool Club In Brisbane
Image: Image: Facebook
Dive back into the summer vibes with the OUT on TOP Summer Pool Club series at the iconic Lina Rooftop!
After an epic Spring Takeover, OUT on TOP are turning up the heat and taking your Sundays to new heights again.

Join special guests Mandy Moobs and Freya Armani from Drag Race Down Under on Sunday December 1 for endless summer vibes, poolside beats and stunning views.

Slip into something fabulous, sip on refreshing cocktails, and soak up that Brisbane sunshine with live DJs spinning house tracks and rooftop magic in full effect, this is the Sunday sesh you won’t want to miss!

OUT on TOP Summer Pool Club

When: Sunday December 1

Where: Lina Rooftop, 78 Tribune St, South Brisbane

Tickets: First and second release available to purchase online 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

ACON To Hold Memorial for Bill Whittaker AM
November 26, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

ACON To Hold Memorial for Bill Whittaker AM
Sydney What's on
All That Glitters New Years Eve Party at Hairy Mary’s
November 23, 2024 | Michael James

All That Glitters New Years Eve Party at Hairy Mary’s
Gold Coast News What's on
Melbourne Queer Film Festival Closing Night Screening
November 20, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Melbourne Queer Film Festival Closing Night Screening
Melbourne Screen What's on
Cruel Britannia: After Frankenstein
November 19, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Cruel Britannia: After Frankenstein
Melbourne Stage What's on
Sydney Wearable Art Gala Presents A Vibrant World of Vaudeville And Sustainability
November 18, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Sydney Wearable Art Gala Presents A Vibrant World of Vaudeville And Sustainability
Entertainment News Scene Scene Events Spaces Sydney
Transgender Day of Remembrance/Resistance Vigil & Memorial Workshop
November 18, 2024 | Lydia Jupp

Transgender Day of Remembrance/Resistance Vigil & Memorial Workshop
Sydney What's on