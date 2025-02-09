Laugh Out Proud

Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Naomi Lawrence
February 10, 2025
Laugh Out Proud
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Take your seats at the LGBTQIA+ comedy event of the year! Laugh Out Proud is set to take the stage again at the Enmore Theatre, in the heart of the Inner West.

Hosted by queer comedy and social media fave Alok, this renowned comedy gala will feature award-winning comedians and some of your community favourites.

This is the queer comedy event of the year – and since it’s been sold out the last five years running, don’t miss out! 

Laugh Out Proud

21 February, 7:30pm
Enmore Theatre, Newtown

Tickets: $75

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

RuPaul’s Drag Race: WERQ The World 2025
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

RuPaul’s Drag Race: WERQ The World 2025
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
The Fabulous Felicity Frockaccino @ Miss Wolf
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

The Fabulous Felicity Frockaccino @ Miss Wolf
Scene Sydney What's on
Short+Sweet Sydney Theatre Festival’s Pride Week
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Short+Sweet Sydney Theatre Festival’s Pride Week
Mardi Gras Stage Sydney What's on
The Unburdening of Dolly Diamond
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

The Unburdening of Dolly Diamond
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
The Big Gay Ice Bath Bonanza
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

The Big Gay Ice Bath Bonanza
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Marks Park Sunrise
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Marks Park Sunrise
Mardi Gras Sydney What's on