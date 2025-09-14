Hit Gay Comedy ‘English Teacher’ Is Back For Season Two This Month

Brian Jordan Alvarez is officially returning with season two of his hit gay comedy English Teacher this month.

After rave reviews internationally the heartwarming comedy is set for its second run.

And if the latest trailer is anything to go by this season will be just as good as the first.

English Teacher returns

When English Teacher debuted in September 2024 audiences fell in love with the affable and sassy Evan Marquez (Brian Jordan Alvarez).

Evan’s life as a gay high school teacher in Austin, Texas, struggling to keep his personal and private life separate was the perfect launchpad for the new series.

After a student reported Evan for kissing his boyfriend in front of his students his life suddenly began to unravel causing him no end of grief. Coupled with his quirky co-workers and students who are never short of an opinion, this well cast comedy became and instant hit as it balanced the nuances of drama and comedy, delivering some priceless viewing.

Adding some extra flavour to the series was the appearance of Drag Race superstar Trixie Mattel who appeared early in the first season. Trixie’s appearance as a “drag football coach” was undeniably one of the highlights of the season.

Season one has already scored an impressive 7.4/10 on IMDB, however more impressively Rotten Tomatoes currently rates English Teacher at 98%, which is no mean feat.

Now season two is just around the corner with the announcement that it will air on September 25th and to give us a taste of what to come the official trailer has been released.

Season two sees Evan and his school preparing for their school evaluation as Evan’s latest batch of students prepare for graduation and college life outside of school as well as preparing their latest school play, Covid In America.

English Teacher will air on Hulu in the US however in Australia will be available again on Disney Plus, watch the full trailer below.