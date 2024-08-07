Trixie Mattel Lands New TV Gig As Drag Football Coach

News has landed about the latest TV appearance for Drag Race superstar Trixie Mattel, who is set to star in a new role as a Drag football coach.

Despite announcing a break from her drag career recently, it appears the news cycle continues to spin for Trixie.

She will star in a brand new series by Brian Jordan Alvarez of Will & Grace fame.

Trixie Mattel to star in new show ‘English Teacher‘

It feels like it’s been a hot minute since we last had news about Trixie Mattel, but this week news of her latest venture has dropped.

It was only recently that the Drag Race star announced that she would be taking a break from drag until closer until the end of the year.

After revealing news of her recent health struggles she officially signed off for a month in July.

However while she is taking a hard earned break from Drag Brian Jordan Alvarez has revealed news that she will be joining him on screen for his new show, English Teacher.

Alvarez will star in the show, playing the role of a gay english teacher who struggles to keep the boundaries between his personal and professional life.

Things come to a head when he faces investigation for an old incident that saw his students witness him kissing his boyfriend.

Whilst episode one will focus on Alvarez, Trixie Mattel will join the central characters in the second episode of the program.

Speaking to Vanity Fair Alvarez revealed that Trixie will play a Drag Football coach “of sorts.”

It appears she may not be explicitly coaching the team on how to play football and is more there to help the team improve their cheer skills. Regardless her appearance is sure to light up the show and provide plenty of laughs.

Given that Trixie is currently on a hiatus from Drag, it is more than likely her appearance was filmed well before she took her current break.

The first season will take place over eight episodes and will “follow Evan as he navigates his relationships, his students and his fellow faculty and tries to answer the question: can you really be your full self at your job?”

English Teacher is set to debut on September 2 on Hulu in the US, you can watch the full trailer below.