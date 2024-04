By JHAMES MONTEMAYOR

Fuel up on brain glitter for Burdekin Thurgays with ‘Let’s Get Quizzical’ hosted by the Glitter King, KevinInTheCity.

Pop in and test your general knowledge of pop culture and more. It doesn’t cost a thing to join, so assemble the squad, slay the game and win.

For more info, click here!

When: Thursdays from 7 pm

Where: The Burdekin Hotel, 2 Oxford St, Darlinghurst