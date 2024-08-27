Lola’s Piano Bar At Sydney Fringe Festival

Contributor
August 27, 2024
Lola’s Piano Bar At Sydney Fringe Festival
Australia’s most talked about pop up piano bar featuring a fabulous selection of your favourite cabaret superstars for a raucous night of serenading, shenanigans, and sing-alongs. 

We’re Back! Sydney Fringe Festival favourite, Lola’s Piano Bar returns to The Rocks for a season of cabaret carnage! Piano man and cabaret star Trevor Jones will be gracing Sydney with his musical superpowers all month (!) alongside a hand-picked selection of Sydney’s finest voices. You can find us in our new, beautiful lair by the water, where the lights are dim, but people shine brightly.

Lola always hosts the greatest party. It’s…

A whole new world, where girls just wanna have fun and boys don’t cry. Where life is a cabaret, and you do not have to fight for your right to party. So, come as you are and join us to get drunk in love. 

When? 5-29 September
Where? Sideshow, Bay 43 & Atherden Street, The Rocks
Tickets? $39

