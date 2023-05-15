Beers for Queers: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

May 15, 2023
Image: Image: Instagram

Your favourite combination beverage and a boogie is back! Beers for Queers takes over the Fox Hotel this Saturday.

As if a chance to have a beer surrounded by lovely community in the fabulous Fox Hotel setting wasn’t enough, Beers for Queers have delivered a killer lineup of “drag-kingery, dreamy dancing, trans joy, non-binary finery and gender euphoria, with plenty of lols and peak campery!” Shop at the Gay Stuff Markets, boogie to DJ Dusty from 5-7pm, enjoy shows from “Non-binary drag daddy” Mr Jesse Dean, performer extraordinaire Ate Cheska, drag king Randy Roy and comedian Sunanda at 8.30, 9,30 and 10.30 before marveling at the raw musical stamina of Pablo’s epic 6 hour set.

When: Saturday, May 20, 5 pm-1 am.
Where: 351 Wellington Street, Melbourne
Tickets: Free Entry
Accessibility: The front bar and pool table area are accessible by a ramp from the street.
“Mask-wearing indoors is no longer compulsory but is encouraged. If you are feeling unwell, please don’t come. Do a RAT before you come if you can.”

