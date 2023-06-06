Euphoria Social – Pride Month Celebration: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Melbourne What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
Tamuz Ellazam
June 7, 2023
Euphoria Social – Pride Month Celebration: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Image: Image: Instagram

Euphoria Social presents a Pride Month Celebration, with a percentage of proceeds going to Switchboard! Featuring DJ Eloise Etto and dancers Blayk & Jacob, performances by Iva Grande,, Joni Vovo, Trixie Lah Dais, Valencia, Dilonce and Blayk. There will also be a mental health support popup by Sayf, makeup from SKMK, a glitter bar by Glitter Pop and Take10 with Ten, and a sensory space for neurodivergent attendees by ambassador, Ten.

There will also be a prize giveaway, and giveaways from LSKD, Stussy, Misfit and Urban Jungle Beauty, but they’re limited so get there early!

When: June 17, 2023, 7 pm – Midnight,
Where: Wolfhound on Brunswick, 386 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy
Tickets: $24.58
Accessibility: This event has been designed with plenty of space to dance, quiet spaces, an outdoor area and low lighting.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Pride at Play exhibition: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
June 7, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Pride at Play exhibition: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne What's on
Southern Hibearnation 2023 – Meet The Contestants: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
June 7, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Southern Hibearnation 2023 – Meet The Contestants: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne What's on
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 View Party At Universal
June 6, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 View Party At Universal
Sydney What's on
Queer Infiltrators
June 6, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

Queer Infiltrators
Sydney What's on
Things To Do At The State Library’s Pride (R)evolution trending
June 2, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

Things To Do At The State Library’s Pride (R)evolution
Sydney What's on
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Queer: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
May 31, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Queer: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne What's on