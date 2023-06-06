Euphoria Social – Pride Month Celebration: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Euphoria Social presents a Pride Month Celebration, with a percentage of proceeds going to Switchboard! Featuring DJ Eloise Etto and dancers Blayk & Jacob, performances by Iva Grande,, Joni Vovo, Trixie Lah Dais, Valencia, Dilonce and Blayk. There will also be a mental health support popup by Sayf, makeup from SKMK, a glitter bar by Glitter Pop and Take10 with Ten, and a sensory space for neurodivergent attendees by ambassador, Ten.

There will also be a prize giveaway, and giveaways from LSKD, Stussy, Misfit and Urban Jungle Beauty, but they’re limited so get there early!

When: June 17, 2023, 7 pm – Midnight,

Where: Wolfhound on Brunswick, 386 Brunswick Street, Fitzroy

Tickets: $24.58

Accessibility: This event has been designed with plenty of space to dance, quiet spaces, an outdoor area and low lighting.