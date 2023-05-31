Extremely Loud and Incredibly Queer: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Melbourne What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
Tamuz Ellazam
May 31, 2023
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Queer: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Image: Image:Instagram
Raising money for Switchboard, this incredible lineup of musicians will be belting their way through the Disney and Musical Theatre classics, including Frozen, Mulan, Hercules, Carousel, Phantom of the Opera and Pippin, “gayer than you’ve ever heard them before”.
This family-friendly event will be headlined by performers Kelly Rae, Caroline Ellis, Bradley Storer, Lore Burns and Liliana Braumberger, and will be followed by tea and biscuit
When: June 10, 2023, 6.30 pm–7.30 pm.
Where: Brunswick Uniting Church, 212 Sydney Road, Brunswick
Tickets: $15–$30
Accessibility: Brunswick Uniting Church is wheelchair accessible and has accessible bathrooms, further access information here.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Glitch!: What’s On In Queer Sydney
May 26, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

Glitch!: What’s On In Queer Sydney
Sydney What's on
Aretha: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
May 25, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

Aretha: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne What's on
Minus18 Queer Formal: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
May 24, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Minus18 Queer Formal: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne Spaces What's on
T4T Transgender Showcase: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
May 22, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

T4T Transgender Showcase: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne Sound Stage What's on
DT’s 28th Birthday: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
May 22, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

DT’s 28th Birthday: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne Stage What's on
Men on Men Art Exhibition and Competition: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
May 22, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Men on Men Art Exhibition and Competition: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne What's on