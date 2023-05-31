Extremely Loud and Incredibly Queer: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Raising money for Switchboard , this incredible lineup of musicians will be belting their way through the Disney and Musical Theatre classics, including Frozen, Mulan, Hercules, Carousel, Phantom of the Opera and Pippin, “gayer than you’ve ever heard them before”.

This family-friendly event will be headlined by performers Kelly Rae, Caroline Ellis, Bradley Storer, Lore Burns and Liliana Braumberger, and will be followed by tea and biscuit

When: June 10, 2023, 6.30 pm–7.30 pm.

Where: Brunswick Uniting Church, 212 Sydney Road, Brunswick