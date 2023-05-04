Gay Stuff Markets: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Tamuz Ellazam
May 4, 2023
Gay Stuff Markets: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
The beloved Gay Stuff Markets are coming back to the Victorian Pride Centre this Sunday!

A huge selection of local creatives and craftspeople will be bringing their greatest gay wares to Gay Stuff Markets this Sunday at the Victorian Pride Centre. Come along and enjoy the wares of Aurum Fern, Black Peach Shop, Chocolate Chip Bunny, Debut Books, Flora Dellora, Genre Non Merci, Glitch Kitty, Lil Ditti’s, Limitless Moonlight, Leura, Loz Pierotti, Melb Candle Co, Peacock Visions, Queer Fame, Rising Violet Press, Roz Mcquillan, Rubber Be Mine, Sasha Crochets, Sleepy Gay Club, The Personal Vegan, Twiglet, and Zedstar Rocks!

When: Sunday the 7th of May 12 pm-4 pm
Where: The Victorian Pride Centre, 79/81 Fitzroy Street, St Kilda
Tickets: Free!
Accessibility: The Victorian Pride Centre is Wheelchair Accessible, full accommodations are here.

