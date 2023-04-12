Legendary MO! : What’s On In Queer Melbourne

April 12, 2023
Legendary MO! : What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Celebrate the end of this lovely four-day week with double-decker events of music, drag and community, to help keep the beloved Pride of Our Footscray alive and running!
Legendary: MO! ‘a celebration of Naarm’s hairiest drag.’ Join host Tilly Capulet and enjoy shows by Copper Feel from 10.30, and music by DJ Ophosk.
When: Friday, April 14, 2023. Doors open at 7 pm, show from 10 pm-3 am.
Where: Pride of Our Footscray, Level 1 86-88 Hopkins Street, Footscray
Tickets: Fee entry from 10 pm

