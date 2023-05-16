THE NEXT GEN(E): TAKE OVAH: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

When: Friday, May 19, 2023, 9 pm-10 pm

Where: Pride of Our Footscray, Level 1 86-88 Hopkins Street, Footscray

Tickets: or Free for trans people of colour and First Nations people (email $22 or Free for trans people of colour and First Nations people (email [email protected]

Accessibility: Pride of Our Footscray is on the first floor with access currently only available via stairs.