THE NEXT GEN(E): TAKE OVAH: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Melbourne Stage What's on
Tamuz Ellazam
Tamuz Ellazam
May 16, 2023
THE NEXT GEN(E): TAKE OVAH: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Image: Image: Instagram

Prepare to be awed and electrified by the sheer artistry of Naarm’s ballroom talent!

Join your hosts Julai Oricci 007 and Angel 007 to be blown away by a combination of group and solo performances from Lala 007, Tejan 007, Persia 007, Eve 007, Ace 007, Coco 007, Vixen 007, Cupid 007 and Florence 007. “From Vogue Femme/Hands to Sex Siren, Face to Runway and Body, they’re covering it all and leaving you in awe!”

When: Friday, May 19, 2023, 9 pm-10 pm
Where: Pride of Our Footscray, Level 1 86-88 Hopkins Street, Footscray
Tickets: $22 or Free for trans people of colour and First Nations people (email [email protected])
Accessibility: Pride of Our Footscray is on the first floor with access currently only available via stairs.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Minus18 Free Love Simon Screening: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
May 15, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Minus18 Free Love Simon Screening: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne Screen What's on
Drag Trivia With Prada Clutch & Charlamaine – What’s On In Queer Sydney
May 14, 2023 | Rebecca Hernandez

Drag Trivia With Prada Clutch & Charlamaine – What’s On In Queer Sydney
Arts & Entertainment Scene Sydney What's on
Sundaylicious King’s Birthday: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
May 10, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Sundaylicious King’s Birthday: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne What's on
Grace Land Launch: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
May 10, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Grace Land Launch: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne Sound What's on
Queer Space Discussion: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
May 10, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Queer Space Discussion: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne What's on
Dolly Diamond’s Rather Large Variety Night: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
May 10, 2023 | Tamuz Ellazam

Dolly Diamond’s Rather Large Variety Night: What’s On In Queer Melbourne
Melbourne Stage What's on