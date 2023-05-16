THE NEXT GEN(E): TAKE OVAH: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

Image: Image: Instagram
Prepare to be awed and electrified by the sheer artistry of Naarm’s ballroom talent!
Join your hosts Julai Oricci 007 and Angel 007 to be blown away by a combination of group and solo performances from Lala 007, Tejan 007, Persia 007, Eve 007, Ace 007, Coco 007, Vixen 007, Cupid 007 and Florence 007. “From Vogue Femme/Hands to Sex Siren, Face to Runway and Body, they’re covering it all and leaving you in awe!”
When: Friday, May 19, 2023, 9 pm-10 pm
Where: Pride of Our Footscray, Level 1 86-88 Hopkins Street, Footscray
Tickets: $22 or Free for trans people of colour and First Nations people (email [email protected])
Accessibility: Pride of Our Footscray is on the first floor with access currently only available via stairs.
Leave a Reply