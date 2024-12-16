Kick off 22 days of Midsumma with the Midsumma Carnival 2025, a free, family-friendly, all-day (and night) festival extravaganza of fun.

With three stages, tonnes of community stalls, and heaps of activities—including the iconic Dog Show and Lipsync Limelight competition for the divas—there’s something for everyone.

The cornerstone of Pride season invites you to dance into the warm summer evening with live entertainment, DJ sets, and sparkling energy.

Midsumma Carnival

19 January 2025, 11am – 9pm

Alexandra Gardens, Melbourne CBD

Free, all are welcome