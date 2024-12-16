Midsumma Carnival 2025

Melbourne Scene What's on
Naomi Lawrence
December 16, 2024
Midsumma Carnival 2025
Image: by Suzanne Phoenix

Kick off 22 days of Midsumma with the Midsumma Carnival 2025, a free, family-friendly, all-day (and night) festival extravaganza of fun.

With three stages, tonnes of community stalls, and heaps of activities—including the iconic Dog Show and Lipsync Limelight competition for the divas—there’s something for everyone.

The cornerstone of Pride season invites you to dance into the warm summer evening with live entertainment, DJ sets, and sparkling energy.

Midsumma Carnival 

19 January 2025, 11am – 9pm
Alexandra Gardens, Melbourne CBD
Free, all are welcome

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

No Queer Left Behind Christmas Meetups
December 16, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

No Queer Left Behind Christmas Meetups
Melbourne Scene What's on
NGV X Midsumma: Queer Stories
December 16, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

NGV X Midsumma: Queer Stories
Melbourne Scene What's on
Get A Queer Taste Of Dungeons & Dragons At The Twenty-Sided Tavern 
December 15, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Get A Queer Taste Of Dungeons & Dragons At The Twenty-Sided Tavern 
Entertainment Stage Sydney What's on
Beers for Queersmas 2024
December 10, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Beers for Queersmas 2024
Melbourne Scene Stage What's on
Last Melbourne Sundaylicious of The Year
December 10, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Last Melbourne Sundaylicious of The Year
Melbourne Scene What's on
Rhys Nicholson Bringing Acclaimed Comedy Show To Adelaide
December 8, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Rhys Nicholson Bringing Acclaimed Comedy Show To Adelaide
Entertainment Stage Stage What's on